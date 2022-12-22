B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 71,072 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,930.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,072 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,923.0% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 37,652 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,874.8% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,880.4% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,890.8% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 48,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,877.1% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

