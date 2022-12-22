Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,068.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,454 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 110.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

