Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 11.1%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 14,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 234,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$9.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,871,075 shares in the company, valued at C$154,843.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

