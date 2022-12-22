Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $29.64

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.64, but opened at $28.80. Belite Bio shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Belite Bio Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Belite Bio Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the third quarter worth $359,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

