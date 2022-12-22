Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys 158 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.6% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

XOM stock opened at $108.06 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $445.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

