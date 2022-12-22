Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $1.65

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.57. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 188,659 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $478.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 451.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $1,663,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 240.3% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 97,091 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 45.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,519,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 476,405 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Further Reading

