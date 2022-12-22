BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,186 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

