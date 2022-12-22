BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $5.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.46.

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,998.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,794 shares of company stock worth $2,568,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,681 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $7,415,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

