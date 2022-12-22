BMO Capital Markets Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.75.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

