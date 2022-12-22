BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BNC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.6% during the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 387,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,630,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $464.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.80 and its 200 day moving average is $171.22. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson



Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

