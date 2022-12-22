Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 50,389 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,837.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

