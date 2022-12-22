Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 21,977 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.92 and its 200 day moving average is $238.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $135.89 and a one year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.41.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

