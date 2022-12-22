Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 5,866 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.85 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $128.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

