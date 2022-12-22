Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT opened at $48.30 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

