Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,505 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,417 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $42.17.

