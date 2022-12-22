Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,549 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 55,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,747,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $271,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

