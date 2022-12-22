Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,927 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BMY stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $155.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
