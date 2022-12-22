Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,458,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,514 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.71 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

