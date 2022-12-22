Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $41,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $95.72 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

