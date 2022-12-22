Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 4,475 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $248.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.91. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

