Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 5,005 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 153.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after acquiring an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after acquiring an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $350.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.81 and a 200-day moving average of $330.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

