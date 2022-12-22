Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 583 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 69.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Hershey by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Hershey by 7.5% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.75.

NYSE HSY opened at $234.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.25 and a 200-day moving average of $225.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $187.27 and a 52-week high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.