Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 97,404 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,404 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,504,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 649,795 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 655,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 123,113 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $313,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 173,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 412,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 64,596 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.