Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 33,776 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

