Brookstone Capital Management Sells 17,152 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,152 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after buying an additional 11,615,322 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804,689 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,744 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

