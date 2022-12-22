Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,025 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $60.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

