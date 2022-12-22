Brookstone Capital Management Sells 327 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,903 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 138,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,377,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% in the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $188.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.32. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

