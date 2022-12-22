Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,384 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 46.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $196.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.94. The company has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.