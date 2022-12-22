Brookstone Capital Management Sells 53,070 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,070 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBWD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 757,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at $773,000.

KBWD stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

