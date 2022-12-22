Brookstone Capital Management Sells 630 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 197.7% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $249.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.71 and a 200 day moving average of $232.38. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

