Brookstone Capital Management Sells 7,543 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.2 %

Chevron stock opened at $174.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $337.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

