Brookstone Capital Management Trims Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 26.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE ENB opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

