Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,915 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period.

Get Amplify High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:YYY opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. Amplify High Income ETF has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $16.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.