Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MetLife by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.9% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

MetLife Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.96. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

