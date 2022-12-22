Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $358.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.67. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

