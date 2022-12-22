Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $561,000 Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Toast by 37.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 42.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 172,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Toast by 115.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Toast by 153.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 375.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 84,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 66,567 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toast Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Toast
In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $194,339.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $194,339.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $652,326.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,909.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,782,091 shares of company stock worth $160,202,983. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.