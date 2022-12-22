Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $561,000 Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Toast by 37.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 42.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 172,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Toast by 115.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Toast by 153.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 375.1% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 84,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 66,567 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $194,339.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $194,339.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $652,326.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,909.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,782,091 shares of company stock worth $160,202,983. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

