Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $6.86 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 22,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 42.6% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 20,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day moving average is $149.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

