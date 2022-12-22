C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 3.5%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 19,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,590,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

C3.ai Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $58,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $58,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,905 shares of company stock worth $244,362. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 144,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

