Campbell Wealth Management Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.4% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 61,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 685,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $119,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average of $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.