Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,246 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $244.43 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

