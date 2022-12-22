Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 66,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 61,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $319.36 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $326.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.