Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 188.9% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.41.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $135.89 and a one year high of $402.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

