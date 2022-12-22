Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Up to $4.77

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.95. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 2,363 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condire Management LP lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 106.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 91.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 159,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

