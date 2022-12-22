Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,660,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,112 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 362,207 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,607,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $736.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.72.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CENX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

