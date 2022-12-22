Chan W. Lee Sells 2,055 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $172,147.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,459.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ambarella Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $220.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Further Reading
