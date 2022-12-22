Chan W. Lee Sells 2,055 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $172,147.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,459.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ambarella Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $220.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

About Ambarella

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 101.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ambarella by 609.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.