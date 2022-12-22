Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 4,454 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 189.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 188.9% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 249.2% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $898,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.89 and a 1-year high of $402.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.41.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

