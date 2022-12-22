Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $241.73 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $241.91. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

