Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.8% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 8,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Insider Activity

Chevron Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $174.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.