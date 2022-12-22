Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 7.3% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Chevron Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $174.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

