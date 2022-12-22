Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.2% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $174.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.24. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $337.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.